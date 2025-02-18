Bang Khen on the Move: Smarter Waste Sorting, Bustling Hawker Centers, and a Fresh New Park

His agenda included reviewing a community-led waste sorting model, monitoring the expansion of the Ram Inthra 2 Hawker Center, assessing the Bang Khen Roundabout Park project, and addressing concerns over PM2.5 emissions from a nearby construction site.

At the Kong Kan Phap Community on Phahonyothin Soi 49/2, residents have embraced a waste separation program covering a 64-rai (around 25.30 acre) residential complex with 786 people across 467 units. Since early 2024, the community has adopted a four-tier waste sorting system:

1. Organic Waste – Food scraps are separated and processed using eco-friendly composting bins.

2. Recyclable Waste – Residents schedule collection days to sell recyclables to Waste Buy Delivery, turning trash into cash. Additional donation points are set up for plastic bottles, glass, and aluminum.

3. General Waste – Regular waste is collected at designated drop-off points twice a week.

4. Hazardous Waste – A special drop-off station is available at the community office, with scheduled collections by district authorities.