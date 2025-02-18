Bang Khen on the Move: Smarter Waste Sorting, Bustling Hawker Centers, and a Fresh New Park

His agenda included reviewing a community-led waste sorting model, monitoring the expansion of the Ram Inthra 2 Hawker Center, assessing the Bang Khen Roundabout Park project, and addressing concerns over PM2.5 emissions from a nearby construction site.
At the Kong Kan Phap Community on Phahonyothin Soi 49/2, residents have embraced a waste separation program covering a 64-rai (around 25.30 acre) residential complex with 786 people across 467 units. Since early 2024, the community has adopted a four-tier waste sorting system:
1. Organic Waste – Food scraps are separated and processed using eco-friendly composting bins.
2. Recyclable Waste – Residents schedule collection days to sell recyclables to Waste Buy Delivery, turning trash into cash. Additional donation points are set up for plastic bottles, glass, and aluminum.
3. General Waste – Regular waste is collected at designated drop-off points twice a week.
4. Hazardous Waste – A special drop-off station is available at the community office, with scheduled collections by district authorities.
The impact has been significant. Daily general waste volumes have dropped from 2,000 kg to 1,949 kg, while recyclable waste collection has surged from 10 kg to 45 kg per day. The amount of organic waste after sorting is 4 kg per day, while the amount of hazardous waste has increased from 1.5 kg per day before sorting to 2 kg per day after sorting. Energy-recoverable waste has also seen an increase, rising from 20 kg to 46 kg per day. Deputy Governor Chakkaphan provided additional guidance on refining the sorting system, emphasizing its potential to reduce municipal waste management fees under the city’s revised waste disposal policy.
The district is also working on an expansion of the Ram Inthra 2 Hawker Center, a marketplace that currently accommodates 10 vendors, operating from Monday to Friday, 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM. To support street vendors and improve the urban landscape, the city has transformed an abandoned lot behind the Bang Khen District Office into an extended hawker space. The project includes concrete flooring, roofing, designated waste sorting stations, and improved hygiene measures, all aligned with Bangkok’s Hawker Center policy—which prioritizes high-demand areas near existing vendor zones.
At present, Bang Khen District manages two regulated street vending zones with 68 vendors:
• Ram Inthra Soi 14 (Soi 3-5) – 39 vendors, operating 5:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
• Bang Khen Roundabout Nature Market – 29 vendors, operating 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM.
Additionally, two new Hawker Centers have been introduced:
• Wat Tri Rat Raram (Ram Inthra Soi 8) – Capacity for 65 vendors, operating daily from 5:00 AM – 7:00 PM.
• Bang Khen District Office Back Lot (Ram Inthra 2) – Capacity for 10 vendors, operating Monday to Friday, 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM.
The Deputy Governor instructed district officials to ensure proper regulation and sanitation at all vending locations while maintaining orderly business operations under the 2024 Bangkok Street vending guidelines.
A major urban revitalization effort is underway at Bang Khen Roundabout, where the district is creating a 15-Minute Park—a green space designed to be within walking distance of every resident. The project includes landscaping, additional tree planting, and new pedestrian-friendly zones.
Bang Khen District currently maintains seven existing 15-Minute Parks, including:
1. Bang Khen District Office Park (2 rai)
2. Bang Khen Roundabout Nature Park (3 rai 2 ngan)
3. Bang Khen Police Station Park (3 ngan)
4. Sena Villa 3 Pocket Park (2 rai)
5. Bang Bua Canal Park (6 rai 2 ngan)
6. Phutthayatharn Park (40 rai)
7. Phra Ya Suren Canal Park (2 rai 2 ngan)
Additionally, 10 new parks are in development, including a pocket park near Phutthawichalai, a green space along Theparak Road, and a garden at Ram Inthra 2. The Deputy Governor has instructed district authorities to tailor park designs to community needs, ensuring spaces are suitable for exercise, leisure, and environmental sustainability.
The site visits also included a review of Peach & Living Co., Ltd., a residential construction project on Watcharaphon Road, which has been flagged for potential PM2.5 pollution. Bangkok’s construction regulations require developers to implement dust control measures, including:
• Installing truck wheel wash stations.
• Regularly hose down roads and construction areas.
• Constructing 6-meter-high perimeter fencing.
• Using dust-blocking mesh screens along the fence.
• Monitoring vehicle emissions to ensure compliance with air quality standards.
In addition to construction site monitoring, Bang Khen District has launched an air pollution control initiative, overseeing factories, cement plants, and other high-emission sites to enforce strict environmental regulations.
Lastly, the inspection covered waste dumping concerns on Sukhaphiban 5 Soi 18, where complaints from residents led to a survey identifying 11 vacant lots being used for illegal waste disposal. The district has since:
• Secured landowner cooperation to fence off the properties.
• Erected “No Dumping” signage.
• Deployed sanitation patrols to prevent future violations.
• Placed “green waste bins” for proper disposal.
The district will continue strict enforcement under Bangkok’s Cleanliness and Order Maintenance Act (1992) to prevent further infractions and promote sustainable waste management practices.
Accompanying the inspection team were Bang Khen District administrators, public works officials, and waste management officers, all committed to ensuring these initiatives translate into real improvements for the community.