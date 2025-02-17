Bangkok and EU-ASEAN Business Council Discuss Smarter Healthcare for a More Livable City

Hosted in the Rattanakosin Room at Bangkok City Hall, the meeting highlighted the city’s public health strategies and long-term vision for urban well-being.

Governor Chadchart set the tone with a briefing on Bangkok’s policy priorities, particularly its efforts to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs), a growing concern tied to modern lifestyles. The city’s focus, he explained, is on prevention rather than cure, integrating public health initiatives with smarter urban planning to create a more livable and resilient Bangkok.