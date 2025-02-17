Bangkok and EU-ASEAN Business Council Discuss Smarter Healthcare for a More Livable City

Hosted in the Rattanakosin Room at Bangkok City Hall, the meeting highlighted the city’s public health strategies and long-term vision for urban well-being.
Governor Chadchart set the tone with a briefing on Bangkok’s policy priorities, particularly its efforts to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs), a growing concern tied to modern lifestyles. The city’s focus, he explained, is on prevention rather than cure, integrating public health initiatives with smarter urban planning to create a more livable and resilient Bangkok.
Picking up on the theme, Deputy Governor Tavida introduced health.bangkok.go.th, an online portal designed to provide real-time access to health data. As part of the "1 Million Health Screenings" initiative, the platform allows Bangkok residents to track their health records, access preventative care recommendations, and make informed wellness decisions—all at their fingertips.
The discussion went beyond health to explore insights from the city’s screening programs, touching on e-cigarette consumption trends, diabetes risk factors, and hypertension statistics. The findings, the delegation agreed, provide a strong foundation for public awareness campaigns aimed at improving long-term health outcomes.
The agenda also included a broader look at Bangkok’s sustainability plans, transport development, and tourism potential, with both sides exchanging views on how the private sector can play a more active role in the city’s evolution. Talk of funding models and investment strategies surfaced, with EU-ABC representatives offering perspectives on how Bangkok can tap into new financing avenues to support its healthcare and infrastructure goals.
To round off the visit, Governor Chadchart and Vice President Brinzer exchanged commemorative gifts and posed for an official photograph, underscoring the growing partnership between Bangkok and the European business community—a collaboration that’s set to shape the city’s future.