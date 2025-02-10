BMA greenlights improvement of skywalks and storage rooms for 20 BTS skytrain stations

Attending the meeting at Sutat Room in Bangkok City Hall were Mr. Narong Rueangsri, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA; members of the committee for Bangkok mass transit system administration; executives from Traffic and Transportation Department, BMA; and other relevant personnel.
The meeting covered the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC)’s request to improve the skywalk between BTS Siam and Chit Lom stations, as well as some part of a skywalk linking Police General Hospital’s Chalerm Phrakiat Rama IX Building.
Skywalk improvements include: 1. Improving the building entrance by adjusting the slope ratio from 1:7 to 1:10 to facilitate the transportion of patients in bed. Materials for the slope adjustment will remain the same. The meeting agreed in principle to adjust the slope to be less steep, while asking for consideration of the slope ratio adjustment to 1:12.
2. Replacing glass handrails and awnings with other materials to prevent potential hazards if they break. Handrails and awnings should be made of durable, harmless and easy-to-maintain materials.
The awnings, originally made of a 10-millimetre thick tempered glass should be replaced with acrylic sheet. The handrails, originally made of 10-millimetre thick tempered glass, should be replaced with 9-millimetre thick steel plate. The meeting agreed in principle.
BTSC also requested a partial improvement of the skywalk between BTS Mo Chit Station and Mo Chit Land building by expanding the skywalk from 5.80 metres wide to 30.50 metres, and the building entrance from 2.80 metres to 3.00 metres.
This proposal is expected to elevate BTSC’s service level from level C to level A, providing pedestrians with greater convenience and safety. The adjusted skywalk is expected to play an important role in reducing congestion during the building entry and exit, as well as improving evacuation efficiency in case of emergency, thereby minimizing loss of life and property .
The meeting agreed in principle, but the adjustment should comply with conditions under the original licence, including prohibiting the setting up of sales booths or conducting commercial activities in the area.
Additionally, the committee has discussed BTSC’s request for expanding rooms for storing items and equipment with 2.67 metres in width, 2.67 metres in length and 2.60 metres in height at 20 BTS stations.
These stations include Chit Lom (E1), Phloen Chit (E2), Nana (E3), Asok (E4), Phrom Phong (E5), Thong Lor (E6), Ekkamai (E7), Phra Khanong (E8), On Nut (E9), Ratchathewi (N1), Phaya Thai (N2), Victory Monument (N3), Ari (N5), Saphan Khwai (N7), Mo Chit Station (NB), Sala Daeng (52), Chong Nonsi (53), Saint Louis (54), Surasak (55) and National Stadium (W1).
The meeting agreed in principle because storage rooms do not obstruct the walkway, are located outside the platform area, and do not affect passengers who use skytrain service.
However, the committee has instructed BTSC to prepare a fire prevention plan during the construction, and check materials, equipment and storage of hazardous materials carefully.