BMA greenlights improvement of skywalks and storage rooms for 20 BTS skytrain stations

The meeting covered the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC)’s request to improve the skywalk between BTS Siam and Chit Lom stations, as well as some part of a skywalk linking Police General Hospital’s Chalerm Phrakiat Rama IX Building.

Skywalk improvements include: 1. Improving the building entrance by adjusting the slope ratio from 1:7 to 1:10 to facilitate the transportion of patients in bed. Materials for the slope adjustment will remain the same. The meeting agreed in principle to adjust the slope to be less steep, while asking for consideration of the slope ratio adjustment to 1:12.

2. Replacing glass handrails and awnings with other materials to prevent potential hazards if they break. Handrails and awnings should be made of durable, harmless and easy-to-maintain materials.

The awnings, originally made of a 10-millimetre thick tempered glass should be replaced with acrylic sheet. The handrails, originally made of 10-millimetre thick tempered glass, should be replaced with 9-millimetre thick steel plate. The meeting agreed in principle.