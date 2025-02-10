BMA and CIB Integrate Surveillance Systems to Strengthen Festival Security

Last year, Bangkok’s CCTV consolidation and Metadata system were deployed to monitor key Songkran sites in Bang Lamphu, Sanam Luang, and Ratchadamnoen Road. While effective, the system was not yet fully optimized. This year, BMA and CIB are taking it further—a more connected, intelligent surveillance system designed to enhance real-time monitoring and public confidence.

Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, emphasized CIB’s ability to enhance Bangkok’s surveillance capabilities, stating that the agency’s robust data systems will bolster security efforts during the festival’s high-traffic days.

The discussion also focused on camera positioning. BMA and CIB operate with distinct objectives -municipal surveillance for urban management on one side and law enforcement’s investigative focus on the other. This calls for a joint assessment of camera placement, ensuring an optimal network for real-time security monitoring. There was also a consensus on evaluating whether additional cameras should be deployed to high-footfall festival areas.