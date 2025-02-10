BMA and CIB Integrate Surveillance Systems to Strengthen Festival Security

The plan: seamlessly integrate Bangkok’s CCTV network with CIB’s metadata system to provide a sharper, more responsive security infrastructure in preparation for Songkran 2025. The meeting took place at Erawan Room, Bangkok City Hall (Giant Swing), Phra Nakhon District.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and CIB have been working together on the National CCTV Center, a project initiated under the Prime Minister’s directive for the Royal Thai Police to refine and test the country’s CCTV management system. With its extensive camera network and existing technical framework, Bangkok was identified as the natural choice for a pilot program.
Last year, Bangkok’s CCTV consolidation and Metadata system were deployed to monitor key Songkran sites in Bang Lamphu, Sanam Luang, and Ratchadamnoen Road. While effective, the system was not yet fully optimized. This year, BMA and CIB are taking it further—a more connected, intelligent surveillance system designed to enhance real-time monitoring and public confidence.
Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, emphasized CIB’s ability to enhance Bangkok’s surveillance capabilities, stating that the agency’s robust data systems will bolster security efforts during the festival’s high-traffic days.
The discussion also focused on camera positioning. BMA and CIB operate with distinct objectives -municipal surveillance for urban management on one side and law enforcement’s investigative focus on the other. This calls for a joint assessment of camera placement, ensuring an optimal network for real-time security monitoring. There was also a consensus on evaluating whether additional cameras should be deployed to high-footfall festival areas.
The meeting closed with an agreement to establish a joint task force, bringing together technical teams from both agencies to refine the system’s operational structure. The first test site will be Khao San Road and its surrounding streets, designated as a security sandbox. If successful, the initiative could serve as a blueprint for future smart surveillance zones across Bangkok’s busiest festival districts.