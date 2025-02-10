All Aboard! Free Boat Tours at Bang Lamphu Canal Offer a Taste of Bangkok’s Riverside Culture

The route then led to Wat Bowonniwet Pier, where the team traveled onward to Ban Phan Thom Community Pier, crossing Chaloem Wan Chat Bridge to explore Thai Nakorn, a traditional nielloware shop, and the Ban Phan Thom Market, a vibrant gathering place for locals. After a refreshing break at Velo Dome Café, featuring Pa Daeng’s famous spicy curry rice, the tour looped back to Pom Mahakan Pier, concluding the journey.

Bang Lamphu Canal Market: A Weekend Affair

The Bang Lamphu Canal Market will operate across four weekends, running from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on:

February 15 – 16

February 22 – 23

March 1 – 2

March 8 – 9

To make the experience seamless, a fleet of electric boats will provide free hop-on, hop-off service along a 2.5-kilometer route between Phra Sumen Fort Pier and Pom Mahakan Pier. Each boat carries up to 30 passengers, operating in two-time slots, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM—without trip limits. Visitors are welcome to join at any of the five designated piers without pre-registration:

Phra Sumen Fort Pier (Bang Lamphu Museum)

Norrarat Sathan Bridge Pier

Somdet Phra Chao Taksin Shrine Pier

Ban Phan Thom Community Market Pier

Pom Mahakan Pier

What to Expect on the Waterway Adventure

This is more than just a boat ride. It’s a glimpse into old Bangkok, where canals once served as the city’s lifeline. The experience promises temple visits, cultural stops, and plenty of street food indulgence. Highlights include:

Historic Forts: Phra Sumen Fort and Pom Mahakan Fort

Sacred Shrines: Chao Pho Nu Shrine and Somdet Phra Chao Taksin Shrine

Floating Markets & Local Eats: Bang Lamphu Canal Hawker Center and Ban Phan Thom Market

Iconic Temples: Wat Sangwet Witsayaram, Wat Bowonniwet, Wat Tri Thotsathep, Wat Pari Nayok, and Wat Ratchanatdaram

This immersive "fort-to-fort" journey offers a perfect mix of heritage, cuisine, and community spirit—an opportunity to wander, taste, and take in the sights at your own pace.

Executives from the Traffic and Transportation Department, the Public Works Department, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, Phra Nakhon District Office, and Chanasongkram Police Station joined the tour to ensure the experience is smooth, safe, and ready to welcome the crowds.