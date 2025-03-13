Chadchart urges students to learn by observing and asking questions

Chadchart congratulated students who have been chosen to join this program. He hopes that they will travel safely and gain a lot of knowledge to develop schools and society.
“When you go to Fukuoka, you have to learn to ask yourself, Huh! Why is this happening? Why are they like this? Why is their country so disciplined?,” he said.
He advised students to seek knowledge which sometimes comes from observation and asking questions.
“You should ask if you have a doubt. And you should have stories to share with your friends at school about what you have found there, so that you can expand your knowledge to your friends,” he said.
The Education Department selected 10 student representatives for the 15th edition of the technology and culture exchange program between Bangkok and Fukuoka for the fiscal year 2025.
They will travel to Fukuoka, Japan, to exchange knowledge on how to address waste management, environmental issues and homeless people on March 20-25, 2025.
