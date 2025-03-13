Bangkok Deputy Governor oversees operation in Phra Nakhon district

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok has followed up management of commercial areas on Rachini and Maha Chai roads, where the Phra Nakhon District Office will suspend trading in those areas in 2025.
Of the total vendors, 11 are located on Rachini Road and 18 are located on Maha Chai Road.
Phra Nakhon District Office has been appointed to monitor commercial area management closely in line with trading rules and conditions in 2024, urging vendors not to place items on pedestrian roads or set up their stalls for selling goods in areas that the district has already suspended.
The district office has also been ordered to survey for damage on pedestrian roads after trading suspension for repairs.
Chakkaphan has followed up with landscape improvement after trading suspension on Tri Phet Road. Phra Nakhon District Office has surveyed and repaired damaged pedestrian roads after the district officer merged the commercial areas of Chak Phet-Phahurat-Tri Phet Road with Phahurat Road on the China World side.
The district office later improved the landscape of Tri Phet Road by designing and installing green and white awnings on buildings along the road. The district office has received cooperation from building owners, merchants, and Wat Ratchaburana Ratchaworawihan (Wat Lieb) for the costs of installing the green and white awnings.
Once completed, these awnings will boost the landscape in front of buildings, create orderliness and beauty, provide protection from sunlight and rain, and facilitate pedestrians on travel.
Chakkaphan has overseen measures to prevent and mitigate PM2.5 air pollution from the construction of MRT Purple Line’s Tao Poon-Rat Burana section (Kanchanaphisek Ring Road) near Sam Yot Station, Maha Chai Road.
The Phra Nakhon District Office has been tasked with urging entrepreneurs to strictly adhere to measures designed to prevent and mitigate environmental impact.
These measures include washing vehicle wheels before leaving the construction site, regularly cleaning roads around the construction area, using water sprayers to control dust, covering trucks transporting soil and sand with canvas, covering dust-causing materials on the site, erecting a two-metre high fence around the construction area, and deploying trucks to spray water on surrounding roads.
The district office has surveyed MRT Purple Line construction site twice a month, as well as prepared an action plan to inspect establishments that cause PM2.5 in accordance with air pollution control and safety measures regularly, such as five metal smelting establishments, eight construction sites, and three sources of black smoke from passenger boats.
These establishments have been instructed to strictly follow guidelines for tackling PM2.5 in order to reduce air pollution and mitigate environmental impact in a sustainable manner.
Chakkaphan has visited the waste sorting model at Krua Apsorn Restaurant on Dinso Road. The restaurant has an 80 square metres area and welcomes 150 visitors a day.
The restaurant has been participating in the waste sorting project since 2024 based on waste types:
The Deputy Governor of Bangkok visited the waste sorting model at the Masjid Ban Thuk Din community, covering an area of 4.3 rai with a population of 397 people and 62 households. They have been participating in the waste sorting project since 2023.
Meanwhile, Chakkaphan inquired about the development of 15-minute gardens which Phra Nakhon district currently has seven gardens.
The Deputy Governor of Bangkok has assigned the district office to consider the feasibility of area utilisation to establish a total of 10 gardens in line with the Governor of Bangkok’s policy.
This initiative will consider benefits that communities will get from 15-minute gardens and ensure that the gardens will meet the purpose to improve people’s quality of life.
