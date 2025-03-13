Bangkok Deputy Governor oversees operation in Phra Nakhon district

Chakkaphan has overseen measures to prevent and mitigate PM2.5 air pollution from the construction of MRT Purple Line’s Tao Poon-Rat Burana section (Kanchanaphisek Ring Road) near Sam Yot Station, Maha Chai Road.

The Phra Nakhon District Office has been tasked with urging entrepreneurs to strictly adhere to measures designed to prevent and mitigate environmental impact.

These measures include washing vehicle wheels before leaving the construction site, regularly cleaning roads around the construction area, using water sprayers to control dust, covering trucks transporting soil and sand with canvas, covering dust-causing materials on the site, erecting a two-metre high fence around the construction area, and deploying trucks to spray water on surrounding roads.

The district office has surveyed MRT Purple Line construction site twice a month, as well as prepared an action plan to inspect establishments that cause PM2.5 in accordance with air pollution control and safety measures regularly, such as five metal smelting establishments, eight construction sites, and three sources of black smoke from passenger boats.

These establishments have been instructed to strictly follow guidelines for tackling PM2.5 in order to reduce air pollution and mitigate environmental impact in a sustainable manner.

Chakkaphan has visited the waste sorting model at Krua Apsorn Restaurant on Dinso Road. The restaurant has an 80 square metres area and welcomes 150 visitors a day.

The restaurant has been participating in the waste sorting project since 2024 based on waste types:

Organic waste: Separate food waste after customers finish eating and collect them for Phra Nakhon District Office to manage. Recyclable waste: The restaurant collects and sells recyclables to generate income for employees. General waste: Sort general waste, which the district office collects every day. Hazardous waste: Separate hazardous waste and notify the district office for collection.

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok visited the waste sorting model at the Masjid Ban Thuk Din community, covering an area of 4.3 rai with a population of 397 people and 62 households. They have been participating in the waste sorting project since 2023.

Meanwhile, Chakkaphan inquired about the development of 15-minute gardens which Phra Nakhon district currently has seven gardens.

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok has assigned the district office to consider the feasibility of area utilisation to establish a total of 10 gardens in line with the Governor of Bangkok’s policy.

This initiative will consider benefits that communities will get from 15-minute gardens and ensure that the gardens will meet the purpose to improve people’s quality of life.

