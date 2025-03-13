Clearing the Air: Bangkok’s Bold Move to Protect Its Young Citizens from Pollution

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has given the green light to a bold initiative—Clean Air Shelters—designed to shield the city's most vulnerable citizens, particularly young children and the elderly, from the relentless assault of PM2.5 pollution.
On March 6, 2025, during the third executive meeting of the year at Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall, Chadchart presided over discussions with senior officials, tackling the city’s air pollution crisis head-on. The meeting focused on the Public Health Security Fund’s efforts to combat the health hazards posed by PM2.5 fine particulate matter, particularly in Bangkok’s early childhood development centers.
The Clean Air Shelter project is a collaboration between Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the National Health Security Office (NHSO), funded through Bangkok’s Public Health Security Fund. The goal is to create pollution-free zones where at-risk populations—children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities—can breathe easily.
The plan is ambitious yet straightforward. The shelters will follow the Ministry of Public Health’s air quality standards, utilizing two key methods:
• Sealed rooms with tightly shut doors and windows to prevent outdoor air infiltration.
• Air filtration systems designed to cleanse the air and maintain a safe breathing environment.
The initiative is particularly urgent as Bangkok braces for yet another season of choking air pollution next year. Governor Chadchart has issued direct orders to the Social Development Department, district offices, and relevant agencies to fast-track the implementation of these shelters, ensuring that they are up and running before the next PM2.5 crisis hits.
For Bangkok, where air pollution regularly reaches hazardous levels, this project marks a significant step toward safeguarding public health. While long-term solutions to pollution require national and regional cooperation, Clean Air Shelters serve as an immediate, practical measure to protect those who cannot protect themselves.
The battle against PM2.5 is far from over, but Bangkok is proving that it’s ready to fight for every breath.
