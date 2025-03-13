Clearing the Air: Bangkok’s Bold Move to Protect Its Young Citizens from Pollution

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has given the green light to a bold initiative—Clean Air Shelters—designed to shield the city's most vulnerable citizens, particularly young children and the elderly, from the relentless assault of PM2.5 pollution.

On March 6, 2025, during the third executive meeting of the year at Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall, Chadchart presided over discussions with senior officials, tackling the city’s air pollution crisis head-on. The meeting focused on the Public Health Security Fund’s efforts to combat the health hazards posed by PM2.5 fine particulate matter, particularly in Bangkok’s early childhood development centers.