Dusit Leads the Way: Waste Sorting, Clean Air, and Green Spaces for a Better Bangkok

One major concern is the fight against PM2.5 pollution remains a top priority, particularly in areas affected by large-scale construction projects. The Purple Line MRT extension (Tao Poon – Rat Burana), which cuts through Thahan Road and Khlong Suan Aoi Noi area. This 4.87-kilometer stretch, part of Contract Section 1 of the railway project, is a hotspot for dust and fine particulate matter.

To mitigate the impact, the Deputy Governor instructed district officials to strictly enforce air quality control measures at construction sites. These include: several Mandatory wheel washing for all vehicles exiting the sites to prevent dust from spreading onto city streets.

• Regular street cleaning along the construction route.

• Continuous water spraying to reduce airborne dust particles.

• Covering all construction materials with tarps to prevent dust dispersion.

Bangkok’s infrastructure expansion is necessary but so is protecting public health. Dusit is setting a standard that other districts must follow.

A city isn’t truly livable without green spaces, and Dusit is making sure its residents have one more place to breathe freely. The district is spearheading the development of Bang Makok @ Rama V Park, a “15-minute city” urban oasis along Khlong Prem Prachakorn.

Designed as a linear park, this 2-kilometer stretch will serve as more than just a walking and cycling path—it will be a pet-friendly sanctuary, a place for exercise, leisure, and community activities. Bangkok’s rapid urbanization has often come at the expense of green areas, but this project aims to restore the balance.

From waste sorting and pollution control to urban greenery, Dusit is proving that local action drives citywide transformation. While Bangkok still has a long road ahead in its fight against pollution and waste, initiatives like these set the blueprint for a cleaner, healthier capital.

Bangkok is watching. And if Dusit’s progress is anything to go by, the city is finally moving in the right direction.

