Asok area to get new pedestrian roads in mid-2025

Chadchart said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has several projects to work in Asok area, such as pedestrian roads along the canal similar to Phan Fa Lilat pier near Wat Saket (Golden Mount) and improvement of pedestrian roads on Asok Road.

He said the pedestrian roads on Asok Road are important as they connect the BTS on Sukhumvit Road and the MRT on New Phetchaburi Road, while several condos, office buildings, and a university are located nearby. The pedestrian roads serve many people, but their condition is poor, he added.