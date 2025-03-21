Asok area to get new pedestrian roads in mid-2025

Chadchart said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has several projects to work in Asok area, such as pedestrian roads along the canal similar to Phan Fa Lilat pier near Wat Saket (Golden Mount) and improvement of pedestrian roads on Asok Road.
He said the pedestrian roads on Asok Road are important as they connect the BTS on Sukhumvit Road and the MRT on New Phetchaburi Road, while several condos, office buildings, and a university are located nearby. The pedestrian roads serve many people, but their condition is poor, he added.
Citing the contractor, the Governor of Bangkok explained that pedestrian roads in this area are a version from 30 years ago, with tiles measuring 30x30x6cm. The roads could collapse due to their sandy foundations and water erosion. The caterpillar-style pedestrian paths are as old as those on Asok Road, he added.
He said the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has a project to bring electrical cables underground along with improving pedestrian roads, adding that the authority has talked with BMA on this issue. The Suk Asok network has contributed to the design of new pedestrian roads, he said.
Since MEA has not started the project due to some difficulties, BMA has begun improving the pedestrian roads based on the latest design to ensure the project stays on schedule, he said.
He expects to secure a contractor by July 2025, adding that repairs in areas with difficult access will be the top priority.
"I would like to apologise to the public. The Asok pedestrian road improvement project is in the plan but faced delays regarding who would be responsible for it," he said, "However, BMA has now decided to do it, so areas with issues will be repaired promptly."
