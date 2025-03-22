BMA, P&N Inter Group Supply organise clean energy innovation course

Natthakul Wongwattanakit, CEO of P&N Inter Group Supply, attended the opening ceremony at the meeting room on the sixth floor of building 2, Bangkok Vocational Training School (Din Daeng).
Saenyakorn thanked P&N Inter Group Supply for recognising the importance of utilising clean energy, particularly solar power. Solar power not only reduces energy costs, but also sustainable clean energy that is crucial for social and environmental development, he added.
The event has contributed to raising theoretical and practical knowledge throughout a full-day session to promote access to alternative energy, in line with BMA policy to reduce fossil fuel consumption and create opportunities for the public to use clean energy efficiently.
He also praised the company for supporting collaboration with the Social Development Department and Bangkok Vocational Training School in presenting solar energy solutions and hybrid technology to create opportunities for learning and the development of clean energy among the public and entrepreneurs.
Additionally, Saenyakorn visited the training session for the eco-friendly fertiliser from food waste project.
This training aimed to provide staff from the Social Development Department with an opportunity to enhance their knowledge, skills and techniques in producing bio-fermented water and wastewater treatment substances from fresh waste, which are produced by the Land Development Department.
The training also promoted efficient resource management in accordance with the Bangkok Green Office policy to ensure the proper use of resources. The training took place over one day at the second-floor meeting room of the Bangkok Vocational Training School.
During the event, P&N Inter Group Supply presented advanced solutions, including the deye hybrid inverter system for efficient energy use, the solar air system, an innovative solar-powered air conditioning system, and lithium batteries for energy storage to ensure continuous and cost-effective energy use.
These solutions can be applied and expanded both in business and residential sectors, such as solar panels to reduce electricity costs in households, batteries for use in farms or areas without access to electricity.
Over 200 participants registered for the event.
