BMA, P&N Inter Group Supply organise clean energy innovation course

This training aimed to provide staff from the Social Development Department with an opportunity to enhance their knowledge, skills and techniques in producing bio-fermented water and wastewater treatment substances from fresh waste, which are produced by the Land Development Department.

The training also promoted efficient resource management in accordance with the Bangkok Green Office policy to ensure the proper use of resources. The training took place over one day at the second-floor meeting room of the Bangkok Vocational Training School.

During the event, P&N Inter Group Supply presented advanced solutions, including the deye hybrid inverter system for efficient energy use, the solar air system, an innovative solar-powered air conditioning system, and lithium batteries for energy storage to ensure continuous and cost-effective energy use.

These solutions can be applied and expanded both in business and residential sectors, such as solar panels to reduce electricity costs in households, batteries for use in farms or areas without access to electricity.

Over 200 participants registered for the event.

