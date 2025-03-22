BMA, GIZ to drive clean energy, sustainable transport and low-carbon city

The progress of BMA activities under the project is divided into three main groups:

Group 1: Renewable energy

This group promotes the development of renewable energy within Bangkok districts. In collaboration with GIZ, BMA organised two seminars in November 2024 and March 2025 to develop a manual for promoting the installation of solar rooftop systems.

The seminars aimed to gather feedback from stakeholders on the manual, so experts can improve the manual before publishing and distributing it at the BKK Expo 2025 and on the Greener Bangkok website.

Group 2: Transportation

This group has developed solutions for first- and last-mile travel and studied the feasibility of using electric vehicles for additional mass-transit systems and motorcycle taxis.

In collaboration with GIZ, BMA held a workshop on preparation to promote electric motorcycles in Bangkok on March 7, 2025.

The workshop invited stakeholders involved in the electric motorcycle ecosystem to exchange views and discuss the technical feasibility, business models, financial mechanisms, challenges and support needed to expand the use of electric motorcycles among motorcycle taxi drivers in Bangkok.

Additionally, the feasibility of technology alternatives, technical and financial considerations for improving energy efficiency of vehicles in Bangkok, and support for the implementation of low emission zones within the city were also discussed.

Group 3: Carbon dioxide reduction in industrial sector (energy efficiency)

This group is focused on the study of the feasibility of installing a building energy management system (BEMs) at Taksin Hospital.

The project aims to apply technology to conserve energy in air conditioning systems, fostering the development of appropriate innovations for energy management.

To enhance the capability of BMA staff, training on measurement, reporting and verification was organised, along with a seminar on carbon credits to drive the city's climate change targets (Carbon Credit 101: Driving BMA’s Climate Change Target).

