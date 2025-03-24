BMA deploys team to clear clogged drainage pipes on Rama IV Road

While observing the operation near the Kluai Nam Thai intersection, he noted that the dredging team was the same one that worked on Sukhumvit 22 and 26, adding that their skills spoke for themselves.
He mentioned that the dredging work on Sukhumvit Road had been completed smoothly, with tree roots being the primary issue there.
Governor Chadchart explained that the Kluai Nam Thai area frequently experiences flooding, with water taking a long time to drain. The dredging team reported that the problem was uneven water levels in the pipes, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery of large concrete blocks inside the drainage pipes.
He expressed shock at finding such large concrete blocks, suspecting that they had been illegally dumped into the pipes, as the pile of concrete was high in the centre and flowed down the sides, causing the clog and slowing down drainage.
To address the issue, the team blocked the drainage pipes at both ends, leaving only the sections with the concrete. Officials then carefully removed the concrete blocks while pumping air into the pipes to ensure the workers had enough airflow to complete the task safely.
Governor Chadchart encouraged the officials and emphasised the importance of safety during the operation.
The BMA is preparing for the rainy season, with plans to dredge 259 canals in 2025. As of March 18, 2025, the City Hall has already dredged 107.57 km of the planned 263.31 km, which is 40.85% of the total. The canal dredging is expected to be completed by May 2025.
For the pipe dredging project, 1,759.0 km out of the planned 3,803.6 km has been completed, which is 46.20% of the total.
