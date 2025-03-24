BMA deploys team to clear clogged drainage pipes on Rama IV Road

Governor Chadchart explained that the Kluai Nam Thai area frequently experiences flooding, with water taking a long time to drain. The dredging team reported that the problem was uneven water levels in the pipes, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery of large concrete blocks inside the drainage pipes.

He expressed shock at finding such large concrete blocks, suspecting that they had been illegally dumped into the pipes, as the pile of concrete was high in the centre and flowed down the sides, causing the clog and slowing down drainage.

To address the issue, the team blocked the drainage pipes at both ends, leaving only the sections with the concrete. Officials then carefully removed the concrete blocks while pumping air into the pipes to ensure the workers had enough airflow to complete the task safely.

Governor Chadchart encouraged the officials and emphasised the importance of safety during the operation.