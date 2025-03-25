BMA launches \"Young Ambassador BKK\" to empower youth in well-being

BMA, in collaboration with its youth well-being promotion network, organised the Young Ambassador BKK workshop to foster leadership and empower youth to drive social change.

The workshop aims to support youth participation in implementing policies to address well-being issues among children in Bangkok, promote cooperation between schools and relevant agencies and build a sustainable well-being culture in educational institutions.

The program also prepares youth to become vital contributors to society in the future.

Running from March 20 to 22, 2025, at Novotel Bangkok Bangna in the Bang Na district, the first batch of training involved youth leaders and student representatives from pilot schools under BMA, along with teachers coordinating the promotion of well-being in educational institutions, totaling 300 participants.

Attendees at the Suan Luang 1-4 meeting rooms, 1st floor of Novotel Bangkok Bangna in Bang Na district, included the subcommittee for integrating youth network engagement, the Bangkok Provincial Education Office, executives from the Secondary Educational Service Area Office Bangkok 1, the Children and Youth Council of Thailand, teachers and other relevant personnel.

