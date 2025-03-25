BMA launches \"Young Ambassador BKK\" to empower youth in well-being

He emphasised that youth plays a crucial role in social development, and empowering leadership among young people is essential for driving constructive change in communities and society.
This workshop provides youth with the opportunity to learn, develop skills and enhance their leadership potential, while promoting collaboration among various sectors to build a network of youth leaders.
“I encourage every participant to make the most of this opportunity to gather knowledge, exchange experiences and apply them to create positive change in our society,” he said. “I hope the next three days will be filled with valuable knowledge, meaningful experiences and lasting friendships.”
BMA, in collaboration with its youth well-being promotion network, organised the Young Ambassador BKK workshop to foster leadership and empower youth to drive social change.
The workshop aims to support youth participation in implementing policies to address well-being issues among children in Bangkok, promote cooperation between schools and relevant agencies and build a sustainable well-being culture in educational institutions.
The program also prepares youth to become vital contributors to society in the future.
Running from March 20 to 22, 2025, at Novotel Bangkok Bangna in the Bang Na district, the first batch of training involved youth leaders and student representatives from pilot schools under BMA, along with teachers coordinating the promotion of well-being in educational institutions, totaling 300 participants.
Attendees at the Suan Luang 1-4 meeting rooms, 1st floor of Novotel Bangkok Bangna in Bang Na district, included the subcommittee for integrating youth network engagement, the Bangkok Provincial Education Office, executives from the Secondary Educational Service Area Office Bangkok 1, the Children and Youth Council of Thailand, teachers and other relevant personnel.
#BMA #Bangkok #YoungAmbassadorBKK #children #wellbeing #health #leadership #workshop