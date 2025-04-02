BMA, CLC Share Guidelines for Ensuring Sustainable, Liveable Cities

The visit occurred as part of the CLC representatives' trip to Bangkok for the 4th Sustainability Week Asia, organised by The Economist Impact, held from March 25–26, 2025, at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

During the visit, the CLC representatives paid a courtesy call and discussed potential cooperation with Bangkok on topics stemming from prior discussions with the Deputy Governor of Bangkok during a meeting at the CLC headquarters in Singapore in October 2024.

The discussions focused on the Liveability Framework and Urban Solutions developed by CLC, as well as other areas of collaboration that Bangkok is interested in, such as sustainability.