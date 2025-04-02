BMA, CLC Share Guidelines for Ensuring Sustainable, Liveable Cities

The Singaporean delegation was led by Limin Hee, Research Director and Research Strategist, and Teo Zhiyi, Research Manager.
The meeting was also attended by Witoon Apisitpuvakul, Director-General of the Strategy and Evaluation Department, along with other relevant officials, at the meeting room of the Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha).
The visit occurred as part of the CLC representatives' trip to Bangkok for the 4th Sustainability Week Asia, organised by The Economist Impact, held from March 25–26, 2025, at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel.
During the visit, the CLC representatives paid a courtesy call and discussed potential cooperation with Bangkok on topics stemming from prior discussions with the Deputy Governor of Bangkok during a meeting at the CLC headquarters in Singapore in October 2024.
The discussions focused on the Liveability Framework and Urban Solutions developed by CLC, as well as other areas of collaboration that Bangkok is interested in, such as sustainability.
The Liveability Framework is a comprehensive approach to creating liveable cities, focusing on addressing social, economic and environmental issues to improve the quality of life for citizens.
It also serves as a tool for urban planning to create sustainable, resilient and inclusive cities. This framework prioritises the quality of life for residents, aiming to ensure cities remain liveable both now and in the future.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is equally committed to making the city a better place to live. In line with this goal, City Hall shared information on the "9 Guiding Principles, 9 Good" framework, which supports the vision of creating a "liveable city for all."
