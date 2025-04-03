BMA launches English version of Traffy Fondue for international users

The BMA Spokesman explained that the launch of the English version of Traffy Fondue marks another important step in driving Bangkok towards becoming “A livable city for all,” in line with the Governor’s 9 Guiding Policies, 9 Good strategy.

This strategy focuses on using technology as a tool to manage and swiftly respond to urban issues, he said.

“The heart of a livable city is providing everyone with equal access to resolving urban problems, whether they are Thai citizens or valued guests of Bangkok, such as foreign tourists and residents,” the spokesman said.