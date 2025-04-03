Deputy Governor of Bangkok made 2nd visit to Suan Luang district

Chakkaphan followed up on the management of three commercial areas in Soi Pattanakarn 25, with a total of 58 vendors. The district office will suspend two of these commercial areas in July 2025, as the number of vendors has decreased due to company relocations. Some vendors have ceased operations, while others have moved to nearby markets.

Following an assessment by the district office and the City Law Enforcement Department committee, it was found that these commercial areas did not meet the criteria for trading in 2023.

As a result, the Deputy Governor of Bangkok has instructed the district office to manage the commercial areas in accordance with established guidelines.

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok visited Zen Corporation Group’s waste separation project at Soi On Nut 17, a 9,483.48 square metre area, where 20 employees have been involved in the waste sorting initiative since 2021.

Chakkaphan also oversaw the development of 15-Minute Parks, with Suan Luang District currently having seven parks. The Deputy Governor has tasked the district office with identifying suitable vacant areas for the creation of 10 parks in line with the Governor of Bangkok’s policy.

Additionally, the district office has been instructed to ensure that the park designs meet the community's needs and align with the goal of providing accessible recreational spaces for the public.

#BMA #Bangkok #9GuidingPolicies9Good #GoodEnvironment #GoodHealth #GoodEconomy #ThisHouseDoesNotMixWaste #SeparateWastePayLess #SeparatePay20BahtDoNotSeparatePay60Baht