BMA presses on with rescue of collapsed building victims

Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt announced the rescue progress at the incident command centre at Chatuchak District Office, following the collapse of the 30-storey building in the district on March 28.

Explaining the rescue strategy, Chadchart stated that rescuers used heavy machinery to clear rubble from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by the deployment of a rescue team and K-9 dogs to search for survivors.

At 10:00 p.m., a team entered a hole and heard a woman responding to the rescuers' calls. Using a scanner, they detected what appeared to be a human body. They then inserted sonar equipment into the hole and asked the survivor to make a sound. The rescuers heard a knock in response, he explained.

Chadchart said the rescue team still had hope of finding survivors in the area near the fire escape, in line with experts' assumptions and his own intuition. "We discovered the fire escape yesterday, so rescuers are putting all their efforts into bringing this survivor out of the rubble," he said.

However, he highlighted a challenge: three thick concrete slabs, weighing approximately 60 tonnes, had to be removed overnight. Officials successfully cleared them and began digging, estimating that the area where vital signs were detected is around three metres deep, he said.