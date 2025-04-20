BMA ramps up drive to bring school dropouts back to classrooms

Sanon stated that with Thailand’s annual birth rate at around 50,000, there are an estimated 300,000 children aged 0–6. However, only around 70,000—roughly one-quarter—are enrolled in schools or child development centres, indicating a severe dropout problem.

While confirming that the BMA is making progress in bringing dropout children back into the education system, he emphasised that these efforts must be accelerated to enhance children's quality of life. He added that schools and child development centres must be improved.

Sanon outlined eight key policies to tackle the issue: Distribute three storybooks to newborns in eight BMA hospitals; Allow children to begin kindergarten at age three and expand kindergarten classes in BMA-run schools; Upgrade school facilities to meet quality standards; Upgrade child development centres to meet quality standards; Provide learning resources beyond the classroom; Develop play-based learning courses; Encourage family involvement through parent classrooms; Develop teachers, increase welfare benefits, and reduce their workload.

Meanwhile, Wantanee stressed that chiefs of district offices’ Community Development and Social Welfare Division, along with the Social Development Department, should understand that their responsibilities extend beyond just communities, welfare careers, and housing—they serve all people.

She noted that the BMA Act B.E. 2528 (1985) has been in effect for over 40 years, during which time Bangkok’s context and challenges have evolved significantly. She acknowledged that City Hall often bears the brunt of public criticism.

Wantanee emphasised that BMA officials cannot use excuses when responding to public complaints, as the Governor’s policy is focused on addressing the concerns of the people. She maintained that amending the Act would be beneficial.

“Wouldn’t it be better if we had the opportunity to operate under an amended Act—especially when the public is directly affected, both positively and negatively, by our actions?” she said.

“If the amendment makes processes simpler and more effective, everyone stands to benefit. The world has changed. Living in our own bubble is no longer enough. What can we do differently? What changes can we adopt and push forward?”

She stressed that BMA executives are prioritising the Community Development and Social Welfare Division, and that collaboration across departments is essential.

“The next step must involve participation. We cannot continue doing things the old way. We must encourage people to become aware, to understand, and to actively participate in achieving sustainable outcomes,” she said.

She urged division chiefs to adopt a new mindset. “Clinging to old ways of thinking will trap us in outdated approaches,” she warned.

Wantanee also addressed the issue of the elderly, calling it a major concern among vulnerable groups.

“We are now a super-aged society. We want the elderly to spend less time isolated at home and more time engaged with society. We aim to enhance their quality of life through multi-generational happiness centres, senior citizen clubs, and various activities,” she said.

She also mentioned that the public has called for the BMA to establish schools for the elderly, which would help young people learn to live alongside older adults.

