Nutraceutical trade fair gets underway, aiming to give THB70-bn market a shot in the arm

The exhibition, which response to health food trends, comes amid confidence placed in Thailand’s potential as a one-stop medical hub.

Moreover, it supports the MICE industry, which is returning to pre-Covid levels after Thailand eased health restrictions and recently reopened to the world.

Euromonitor estimated that in 2021 the vitamin and nutraceutical market in Thailand was worth around 74 billion baht with a stable growth trend. Moreover, Thailand's economic policies focus more on building an economy of High Value Added Products (HVA), resulting in economic, social, and environmental sustainability; rather than traditional manufacturing processes that focus on the number of products.

These factors offer Informa Markets an opportunity to expand the show, filling the industry's gap that affects the lifestyle and health of people nowadays.

Rungphet Chitanuwat, Business Director-ASEAN, Informa Markets Thailand, says, “Informa Markets’ portfolio of health exhibitions in Thailand comprises ASEAN Beauty, Food Ingredients Asia, and CPHI Asia. All are regional events. With our continued and long experience, we decided to introduce Vitafoods Asia in 2022, which will complete our portfolio of health trade events. This event focuses on the nutraceutical industry, which is quite competitive in Thailand. We estimate that export production will soon become a key focus among Thai businesses. So, discovering new trends and innovations in manufacturing beyond what they see in Thailand is what they are doing to create competitive advantages at regional and global levels.”