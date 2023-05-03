Special Presentation on “Thailand - Argentina Bilateral Relations and their Opportunities” organized by DVIFA

On this occasion, Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Thai Co-chair delivered her welcome remarks in honour of the speaker, and the event was well-attended by MFA officials as well as representatives from the Thai academia and private sector.

During his presentation, Javier Rozencwaig highlighted Argentina’s foreign policy priorities and the Republic’s roles in the international fora in, for instance, climate action, clean energy, science, technology, and innovation, as well as the promotion of human rights and women's rights.

Moreover, Undersecretary also highlighted the developments of Thailand - Argentina relations in various aspects, including cooperation in trade, cultural exchange, peaceful usage of nuclear energy, and space technology. The presentation then concluded with a Q&A session on the future of bilateral cooperation.