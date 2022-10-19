A museum in Yokohama offers insights into history of Western confectionery in Japan

The Morinaga Angel Museum Morium in Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama, explains the history of the company as one of the pioneers in the industry, along with the manufacturing methods of some of their creations.

The founder, Taichiro Morinaga (1865-1937), first experienced Western confectionery when visiting the United States on unrelated business.

He received training at a confectionery factory there, and upon returning to Japan in 1899, set up his own factory with a floor area of only two tsubo (about 6.6 square metres) in Tokyo.

A section of the museum focuses on the company’s early years, with a small model of a travelling vending stall used to sell the confectioneries, which did not sell well in the beginning.

This section displays a package of milk caramel in 1914, an advertising poster, and a package of the first milk chocolate made in Japan. Museum staff provide explanations on the displays.

Another must-see display is the Omocha no Kanzume (a can of toys), a free novelty product that made its debut in the late 1960s as a giveaway for customers who bought Morinaga chocoball products. As it was featured in a TV commercial, it was coveted by many children, but only a small number of winners were able to get it.