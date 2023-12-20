Office market in Asia-Pacific seen to prosper

“With 80% of buildings in Asia-Pacific aged 40 years or younger, the nascent office market offers an opportunity to build cutting-edge office buildings with the latest amenities without the risk of becoming obsolete,” said Knight Frank in its New Horizon Outlook 2024 Part 1: Asia-Pacific Tomorrow report.

The report highlighted three reasons why the Asia-Pacific office sector is the backbone of the office-first hybrid strategy; emphasis on newer and environmental, social and governance (ESG)-certified buildings, access to valuable talent and emergence of a two-speed market with a bifurcation in the Asia-Pacific office sector.

It pointed out that emphasising newer and ESG-certified buildings is crucial as firms strive to create environments that seamlessly facilitate work, reflection, and collaboration.