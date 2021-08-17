Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Covid-19 Shakes Fortune 500 | The Nation Talk EP.9

The Nation Talk EP.9 with Clay Chandler - Executive Editor of Asia at Fortune Magazine

Clay Chandler Executive Editor of Asia at Fortune Magazine, Who’s lived and worked in Asia for more than two decades.

Let's see which is the most interesting company in Asia? And How the rapid rate in Fortune 500 of Chinese enterprises affects the world economy.

Published : August 17, 2021

