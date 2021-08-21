Saturday, August 21, 2021

program

Chonburi fishermen pluck a dog out of the sea

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Chonburi fishermen pluck a dog out ...

This clip was filmed on Saturday near Chonburi’s Koh Kham island and shared on Facebook.

The crew of a fishing boat spotted a dog drowning and steered their boat in his direction. The dog saw the boat heading towards him and swam up.

The poster of the clip said the dog may have fallen off a boat in the middle of the sea and is now reunited with his owner.

Published : August 20, 2021

Related News

Rescuing an Asiatic Golden Cat trapped in a snare

Published : August 20, 2021

Afghan capital remains calm while residents live in uncertainty

Published : August 20, 2021

Only checking…

Published : August 20, 2021

Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape

Published : August 20, 2021

Latest News

Mideast in Pictures: Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers over settlement expansion in Nablus

Published : August 21, 2021

Container ship Ever Given crosses Suez Canal for return trip

Published : August 21, 2021

Covid-19 death toll in Asean crosses 200,000

Published : August 21, 2021

Germanys daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Published : August 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.