Chonburi fishermen pluck a dog out of the sea

The crew of a fishing boat spotted a dog drowning and steered their boat in his direction. The dog saw the boat heading towards him and swam up.
The poster of the clip said the dog may have fallen off a boat in the middle of the sea and is now reunited with his owner.
Published : August 20, 2021
