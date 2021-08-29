Behind the lens: Viewpoint of a professional whale observer EP.2 | The Nation Thailand

In this episode, whale photographer and conservationist Jirayu Ekkul talks about what inspires him and why he holds whale observation tours.
• Jirayu’s inspiration
• Wildlife photography technique
• What inspired him to organise tours
• Jirayu’s favourite photographs
• How is Covid-19 affecting the tours
• Jirayu’s advice for the government
Jirayu’s photographs can be seen in the following Facebook pages:
• Wild Encounter Thailand
• Jirayu Wildlife Photography
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 28, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 26, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021
Published : August 29, 2021