Behind the lens: Viewpoint of a professional whale observer EP.2 | The Nation Thailand

In this episode, whale photographer and conservationist Jirayu Ekkul talks about what inspires him and why he holds whale observation tours.

• Jirayu’s inspiration

• Wildlife photography technique

• What inspired him to organise tours

• Jirayu’s favourite photographs

• How is Covid-19 affecting the tours

• Jirayu’s advice for the government

Jirayu’s photographs can be seen in the following Facebook pages:

• Wild Encounter Thailand

• Jirayu Wildlife Photography

Published : August 29, 2021

