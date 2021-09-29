Onlyfans Moral VS Freedom

Thailand Cyber Police is prosecuting Thai Sex Creator, “Rotten Egg” from Onlyfans platform after she and her boyfriend made a clip inviting netizens to earn money by becoming sex creators. Thai cyber police insist they need to be arrested because it is a case that violates the good morals of Thai society.

