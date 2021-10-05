Back to nature

An ocean sunfish, more commonly known as mola mola, was found tangled in a fisherman’s net off the coast of Phuket on Friday.
The ocean sunfish is one of the two heaviest bony fish in the world, with adults weighing anything between 250 to 1,000 kilograms.
Fishermen immediately untangled the fish and let it swim away.
