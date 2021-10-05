Thu, October 14, 2021

Back to nature

The ocean sunfish is one of the two heaviest bony fish in the world, with adults weighing anything between 250 to 1,000 kilograms.

An ocean sunfish, more commonly known as mola mola, was found tangled in a fisherman’s net off the coast of Phuket on Friday.

Fishermen immediately untangled the fish and let it swim away.

Published : October 05, 2021

