Sat, November 20, 2021

program

Thailand reopens after 18 months of close-down | The wrap up-weekly EP.12

The Wrap-up Weekly program On-air every Wednesday at 7 pm.

Almost 7,000 visitors from 63 countries that have a low level of Covid-19 infections entering Thailand from November 1 without quarantine, after the Thai government decided to implement the “Live with Covid” policy, by opening the country to stimulate the economy.

The Wrap-up Weekly program On-air every Wednesday at 7pm. We will wrap everything up weekly with all updates about what is happening in Thailand

Host : Thitapa Siripipat

Nation Thailnad
