Tue, November 30, 2021

program

Talent development cooperation running along China-Thailand railway

Talent development cooperation running along China-Thailand railway

With the advancement of the China-Thailand railway cooperation project in recent years, the Thai Ministry of Education has been enhancing cooperation with its Chinese counterpart and encouraging closer cooperation between Thai and Chinese vocational colleges to cultivate railway talents.

Published : November 30, 2021

