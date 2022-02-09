Preventing online paedophilia, combatting mental impact on kids | Voice of The Nation

Chatchai Imarom, MD

Pediatrician at Child Safety Promotion and Injury Prevention Research Center

Suthra Auapisithwong MD, MSc

Psychiatrist at Child and Adolescent Mental Health Rajanagarindra Institute

For today we are going to talk about Preventing online paedophilia, combating mental impact on kids: We keep seeing this topic on the news all the time, and most of the reason given are something like “lack of knowledge” or doing it just purely with love without any intention” is it actually time for Thailand to properly educate about pastoral care, safeguading in children and sexual education?