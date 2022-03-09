Tue, March 22, 2022

program

Precision medicine: can it increase life expectancy?

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Precision medicine: can it increase...

Dr Manop Pithukpakorn, professor of Medicine and clinical staff at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital.

Advances in medical technology have given birth to “precision medicine”, treatment that is tailor made for patients with specific conditions and which promises increased chances of a cure.

Dr Manop Pithukpakorn, professor of Medicine and clinical staff at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, enlightens us on the advantages of this treatment.

Related News

Published : March 09, 2022

Related News

Morning atmosphere at Kaeng Krachan Reservoir

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Terror at traffic lights as brick crashes through car’s windscreen

Published : Mar 21, 2022

Investment and innovation agencies to fund startups embracing BCG model

Published : Mar 21, 2022

Bangkokians cheer plan exempting face mask requirement at parks

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Latest News

Four Thai banks get a ratings downgrade due to 'systematic risks'

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Central Food Retail ties up with Zipmex to launch SE Asia’s first metaverse supermarket

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Beloved K-pop star Lisa comes home for 25th birthday party

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.