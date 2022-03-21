Fri, March 25, 2022

program

Investment and innovation agencies to fund startups embracing BCG model

As part of their attempt to drive Thailand’s 4.0 National Strategy.

Thailand’s Board of Investment and the National Innovation Agency announced at a press conference on March 10th that they would provide funding to startups that follow the Bio-Circular-Green economic model, as part of their attempt to drive Thailand’s 4.0 National Strategy.

For further details & registration : https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/BCG-Startup-Investment-Day

 

Published : March 21, 2022

