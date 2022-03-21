Investment and innovation agencies to fund startups embracing BCG model

Thailand’s Board of Investment and the National Innovation Agency announced at a press conference on March 10th that they would provide funding to startups that follow the Bio-Circular-Green economic model, as part of their attempt to drive Thailand’s 4.0 National Strategy.
For further details & registration : https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/BCG-Startup-Investment-Day
Published : March 21, 2022
