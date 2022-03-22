Fri, March 25, 2022

Morning atmosphere at Kaeng Krachan Reservoir

The reservoir has become a tourist attraction with boat services and camping areas for those who enjoy relaxing amidst the nature.

Tourists are enjoying the peaceful atmosphere of Kaeng Krachan Reservoir in Phetchaburi province. The reservoir is part of the Kaeng Krachan earth dam that was built over Phetchaburi River, creating a 710 million cubic meters reservoir for use in the dry season.

