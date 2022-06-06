Thu, June 30, 2022

Global Summit of Women 2022: A golden chance for Thai people to learn and expand their global network

Kattiya Indaravijaya, Chief Executive Officer of Kasikornbank

Kattiya Indaravijaya, Chief Executive Officer of Kasikornbank, highlights her experiences at the Global Summit of Women (GSW) Switzerland.

As she draws on her experiences at GSW Switzerland, such as the body of knowledge and inspiration she gained, Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of Kasikornbank, highlights GSW 2022 as a significant opportunity for Thailand and Thai people.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/

