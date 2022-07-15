Spirited Thai women's campaign ends in quarterfinals | The Nation

Sat, July 30, 2022

The Thai women’s national team ended their inspired run in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League after losing 1-3 to Turkey in Ankara on Thursday.
Thailand, which has moved up to 14th in the world rankings, had qualified for the first time for the knockout stage of the tournament that took place over four weeks in three countries -- Turkey, the Philippines and Bulgaria.

Thailand had finished eighth in the round-robin league of 16 teams. Turkey, who are No. 5 in the world rankings, had finished seventh in the league, but were seeded No. 1 as the host nation.

The Thai women's spirited performance during the competition won the hearts of Thai people across the country.

Here's what the Thai volleyball players said after the competition. 

Published : July 15, 2022

