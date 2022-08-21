Thu, August 25, 2022

Business Story EP.9 | As ‘Smooth as Silk’, Thai Airways flies out of Covid storm

In the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thai Airways had flown into a storm, finding itself on the verge of bankruptcy. Now, however, the airline is heading for cloud nine as it quickly recovers after the country fully reopened to foreign visitors. Profits are increasing and the national carrier is preparing to add more routes and even rejuvenate its premium services.

Published : August 21, 2022

