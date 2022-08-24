War casts ominous shadow over Ukraine’s independence day celebrations | Voice of The Nation | 24-08-2022

Today, the 24th of August 2022, is the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.

In most years, the day is celebrated with traditional dances, roses, and other festivities. But this year is very different.

For nearly six months the country has been ravaged by the war with Russia, after the invasion by Russian forces. On this special day, and at this challenging moment in the country’s history, we speak to Lysak Oleksandr, Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Thailand.