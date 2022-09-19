Tranquility in Kamphaeng Phet | The Nation

Though many parts of Thailand continue being battered by heavy rain and flooding, the Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet province remains beautiful and serene.
The sound of the Khlong Lan waterfall splashing against the rock formations before turning into a clear, babbling brook, the cool spray of water and lush vegetation offer visitors much-needed relief from city life.
The national park reopened on June 1 after several months of closure due to the pandemic.
Now visitors can jump into cool pools of the nine-tier waterfall, considered to be Thailand’s largest with its 100-metre height and 40m width. The waterfall flows from the Khun Khlong Lan mount, which is 1,439m above sea level.
For safety reasons, swimming is only allowed in the first three tiers.