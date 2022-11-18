background-defaultbackground-default
World leaders, including representatives of China, Canada, New Zealand, France, as well as South Korea, attended an official dinner in Bangkok on Thursday (November 17) night before they join a series of meetings for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

World leaders including representatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
 
were greeted by host Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attended an official dinner in Bangkok on Thursday night before they join a series of meetings for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit

"The APEC Summit is the final leaders' summit in the region (each year). The main focus of this year's summit is about the openness, connectivity, and balance, with much emphasis on building sustainable, balanced, and well-rounded growth through the BCG (Bio-Cycle-Green) Economic Model."

The two-day APEC summit is set to take place from Friday (November 18)
where much emphasis will be on building a greener economy under the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) Economy Model

