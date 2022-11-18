Thailand and Vietnam tighten trade, security ties at Apec leaders’ meeting

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at Government House for talks on a broad range of issues around economic, political and security cooperation, according to the ministry.

Both leaders tasked their defence and security agencies to intensify cooperation within existing frameworks to jointly tackle emerging security issues over maritime, cyber and transnational crime, said the ministry statement.

On economic cooperation, the two leaders agreed to tighten ties in all areas, aiming to achieve the bilateral trade target of US$25 billion by 2025. Work will be done to ease import-export procedures, reduce trade barriers, and facilitate cross-border trade and transit of goods to third countries.

Both sides also agreed to cooperate in new areas of economic opportunity, especially the digital economy and green economy in which they have immense potential, the statement added.

The two leaders voiced their commitment to enhancing the Thailand-Vietnam economic partnership through the “Three Connects” strategy focused on supply chains; grassroots economies, especially MSMEs and local businesses; and sustainable growth strategies. Thailand’s strategy for sustainable growth is the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model while Vietnam has the Green Growth Strategy.