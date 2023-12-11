Phasing out fossil fuels is key to COP28 success, says UN's Guterres

"The COP covers many aspects and it depends on the global balance but a central aspect, in my opinion, of the success of the COP will be for the COP to reach a consensus on the need to phase out fossil fuels," he told reporters.

"That doesn't mean that all countries must phase out fossil fuels at the same time."

Guterres said that governments must leave Dubai with a clear understanding of what is required between now and COP 2030 in Brazil. So as COP28 approaches the finish line, his main message is clear; they must conclude COP28 with an ambitious outcome that demonstrates decisive action and a credible plan to keep 1.5 alive and protect those on the front lines of the climate crisis. "We can't keep kicking the can down the roads."

The talks in Dubai have highlighted deep international divisions over the future role of oil, gas and coal that are complicating efforts by nearly 200 countries to hash out an agreement before the summit's scheduled end on Dec. 12.