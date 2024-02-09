The online hub aims to tackle food waste and offer innovative solutions to startups
A new website has been launched to showcase Thai innovations in utilising food waste, addressing the circular economy and startup sectors seeking commercially viable research applications.
The website www.FoodWasteHub.com launched by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) is supported by Dow Thailand Group.
The initiative aims to reduce food waste, separate organic waste from recyclables, and align with the country's bio-circular-green policy.
In Thailand, food waste accounts for 64% of the total waste, with minimal utilisation due to inadequate separation practices. The lack of proper sorting contaminates food waste with other types, hindering the recycling of materials like plastic, the NRCT said.
The platform supports collaborative waste management aligned with the circular economy concept. It aims to reduce food waste by encouraging its beneficial use before decomposition, minimising contamination with non-recyclables, the NRCT said.
This initiative would contribute to lowering overall waste levels and simultaneously enhance recycling rates across the nation, it added.
The development of this website not only presents an online platform for disseminating research-backed innovations funded by NRCT or project prototypes but also serves as a novel option for those interested in integrating these concepts into commercial ventures.
It aims to impart knowledge to the Thai people about utilising food waste beneficially and provides a new avenue for individuals keen on engaging in business and applying these principles commercially.
Wiparat Deeong, the director of the National Research Council, said the Food Waste Hub was "an excellent example of applying scientific and technological innovations in daily life. We hope that the Food Waste Hub will catalyze transforming food waste management in Thailand”.
"The collaboration with Dow to develop the hub is seen as a positive step towards providing information and ideas to leverage the benefits of food waste in the country. The initiative aims to promote innovation that benefits everyone," she added.
Additionally, Dow also supports a research project promoting the utilisation of soy pulp left over from soy milk production to produce Okara flour. This innovative flour serves as a versatile substitute for wheat flour in various bakery products.
It is rich in protein and fibre, and free from gluten, addressing the needs of individuals with gluten sensitivity, she said.
Ekkasit Lakkananithiphan, director of Low-Carbon Business and Business Development at Dow Thailand Group, said "Dow is committed to reducing global warming, transforming waste into products, and promoting a circular economy.
Thai innovations can lead to the creation of new businesses. This project not only has environmental benefits but also contributes to a comprehensive impact on the economy and society.”