The online hub aims to tackle food waste and offer innovative solutions to startups

The website www.FoodWasteHub.com launched by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) is supported by Dow Thailand Group.

The initiative aims to reduce food waste, separate organic waste from recyclables, and align with the country's bio-circular-green policy.

In Thailand, food waste accounts for 64% of the total waste, with minimal utilisation due to inadequate separation practices. The lack of proper sorting contaminates food waste with other types, hindering the recycling of materials like plastic, the NRCT said.

The platform supports collaborative waste management aligned with the circular economy concept. It aims to reduce food waste by encouraging its beneficial use before decomposition, minimising contamination with non-recyclables, the NRCT said.