Electric taxi now available at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Electric taxis are now ready to serve passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport as a part of the Airports of Thailand (AOT)'s bid to promote Thailand's first green airport and drive the country towards a low carbon society.
A total of 18 chargers have been installed at the airport's Zone E long-term parking area to support electric taxis there, including 16 chargers with 40 kilowatts (kW) of electricity output and two chargers with 150kW.
One car emits five tons of carbon dioxide annually, which is among the causes of global warming in the transport sector.
"If we change vehicles at Suvarnabhumi Airport into EVs, we can reduce more than 50 million tons of carbon dioxide annually," AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said on Friday, adding that more cabbies were interested to use electric vehicles.
To meet global trends of clean energy, AOT is working on installing 12 chargers to support shuttle buses and other vehicles under the agency's possession, including 10 chargers with 360kW of electricity output and two chargers with 150kW.
"Moreover, AOT has projects to set up a total of seven charging stations to meet trends of electric vehicles, which is likely to become more popular," Kerati added.