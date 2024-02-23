Turning food waste into biofuels through total recycling

Pises Dissawat, executive vice president of Loxley’s network solution business, told The Nation that food waste in Thailand either goes to landfill or is transformed into animal feed, both of which are expensive solutions, with the former, in particular, producing methane, a greenhouse gas.

Pises said the company has been studying technology from overseas that takes a more sustainable approach to dealing with food waste, and one of the latest solutions to catch its attention is what is known as total recycling,

Introduced by AEL International Holdings in Hong Kong, the solution aims to recycle food waste into biogas, oil and protein-rich sludge under a zero-discharge approach, meaning no gas or waste will be released into the environment, and all the power used will come from renewable energy.