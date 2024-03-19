‘Meaty rice will become reality sooner than you think’

“The lab-made beef rice could hit supermarket shelves sooner than you think if regulatory issues are cleared,” Hong Jin-kee, a chemical and biomolecular engineering professor at Yonsei University and the leader of the research team, told The Korea Herald during an interview at his office in Seoul on March 12.

In the February issue of the Matter journal, Hong and his colleagues published their research on the so-called "meaty rice," which was created by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains for about 11 days. According to the study, rice, which is coloured pink, has 8 per cent more protein and 7 per cent more fat than regular rice.

Since the publication of the research late last month, Hong has received numerous inquiries from companies, research institutions and governments around the world, he said. “I was fascinated and touched by the fact that so many parties across the world have shown their interest (in our research) for different reasons,” Hong said.

“For some countries, a lab-made meat product is a potential vegan (protein) substitute, but for others, it can help them solve their food crises,” he added.