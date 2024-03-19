Enhancing food quality and sustainability through business matching

The event, hosted at the Calla Suite of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Bangkok, was inaugurated by Jonathan Kings, the New Zealand Ambassador to Thailand.

The initiative aimed to connect CP Foods with leading New Zealand companies to foster the advancement of innovative, secure, and sustainable food production techniques. This effort is in line with Thailand's ambition to become the world’s food capital and illustrates New Zealand's technology prowess through the "See Tomorrow First" initiative.

Ambassador Kings highlighted New Zealand's commitment to partnering with international enterprises to enhance sustainability and innovation in the food industry. This partnership not only marks the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Thailand but also emphasises the mutual interest in benefiting both countries through economic growth, community welfare, and environmental responsibility.