New research released by Unicef and partners highlights concerns over the well-being of 120,000 children in institutional care in Thailand

The new research “No Child Left Behind” finds that over 6,000 children are now living in Government-run residential care while 43,000 children - including 12,000 children with special needs - currently reside at Government boarding schools, and more than 33,000 child monks and 2,000 children live in temples.

In addition, 39,000 – 77,000 children live in 700 private-run homes, most of them not registered with the government. Nearly half of all the private-run homes (48%) are located in the northern Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces, the data reveals.

“The number of children living in these different forms of institutional care in Thailand is truly disturbing,” said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand.

“Living in residential or institution care, separated from family can leave lasting negative impact to children’s

physical, cognitive and emotional development. That is because in these institutions, particularly crowded ones, children often aren't able to form stable attachments, develop social skills, or get the physical and emotional support they would in a family environment.”

“What really concerns us is that there is no mechanism to monitor these residential or institutions. This means we have little idea about these children’s well-being. We don’t know how they are, how they live, the type and quality of care they receive, or the risk of violence, abuse and neglect they may face.”