ADB, Energy Absolute ink THB160-million agreement for electric ferry fleet

“This project is a fine example of ADB’s leadership in climate finance and supporting green technologies that help our developing member countries meet the Sustainable Development Goals,” said ADB vice-president for Private Sector Operations and Public–Private Partnerships Ashok Lavasa. “This project demonstrates the potential for electric mobility solutions beyond road vehicles to be adopted across Asia and the Pacific.”

The financing will be used for the E Smart Bangkok Mass Rapid Transit Electric Ferries Project.

E Smart Transport Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Absolute, will operate 27 e-ferries along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Each ferry can comfortably carry up to 250 passengers per trip. The project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 18,900 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year.

“This project demonstrates Energy Absolute’s leadership in e-mobility in Thailand and the region, and the potential to use technology developed within the region to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said company deputy chief executive officer Amorn Sapthaweekul.