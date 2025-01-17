Thai resort island Phuket grapples with growing garbage crisis

In one corner of the island, trucks and tractors trundle back and forth moving piles of trash around a sprawling landfill, the final destination for much of the more than 1,000 tonnes of waste collected on Phuket every day.

In a matter of months, the landfill has grown so large it has replaced the previous serene mountain view from Vassana Toyou's home.

"There is no life outside the house, (we) just stay at home," she said. "The smell is very strong, you have to wear a mask."

To cope with the stench, Vassana said she keeps her air conditioner and air purifiers switched on all the time, doubling her electricity bill.

Phuket, Thailand's largest island, has undergone rapid development due to its tourism sector, a major driver of the Thai economy as a whole. Of the country's 35.5 million foreign arrivals in 2024, about 13 million headed to the island.